COOS BAY — The Coos Bay Public Library, in partnership with Jamar Ruff of Southern Oregon Coast Pride, will co-host "Stay In and Come Out with Southern Oregon Coast Pride" from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, on Zoom (virtual meeting software).
Everyone interested is invited to join virtually to celebrate LGBT+ History Month. This educational program will showcase coming out stories from Pride members paired with a Q-and-A session. The purpose is to engage the community with conversation and awareness, focusing on how to support LGBTQ+ folks faced with coming out.
The first half hour will be dedicated to socializing and connecting. Then, the group will break into smaller discussion groups to discuss the meaning of “coming out” and re-gather to share what was learned with everyone.
This event is free and open to everyone. Register by going to https://is.gd/JGIj9c. For more information, phone the Coos Bay Library at 541-269-1101 or visit the library's website at http://www.coosbaylibrary.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In