COOS BAY — Considering the continued physical distancing brought on by COVID-19 South Slough presents online Summertime Storytime. On every other Saturday of the summer will be reading a book on YouTube Live about one of the amazing creatures or habitats we protect at the Reserve. At the end of each program we will pose a question or challenge to encourage your young explorers to think about and discover the natural world around them. (Ages 2 – 10)
Register on our website: www.southsloughestuary.org to receive a link and reminder of the event or just join us through our YouTube page here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgTLxaepP59UUPYA-UMmS4g on Aug. 15 at 10 a.m. and on Aug. 29 at 10 a.m.
Virtual Tide of the Toddlers — Canines
On Aug. 22, join us for our third installment of Virtual Tide of the Toddlers. We will uncover what makes the canines of South Slough so successful at what they do. Joined by special guests we will learn about coyotes and foxes and what makes them different from our domestic best friends. We will read a story and make a canine pop-up card! We will start at 10 a.m. on Facebook Live. The program will be about 30-40 minutes.
Register on our website: www.southsloughestuary.org for an easy access link to the program or just join us through our Facebook page and hit play on the live video at the time and date above.
Supplies for the craft: newspaper for a placemat, pencil, paper, crayons, markers, or colored pencils, scissors, glue stick
