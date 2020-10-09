CHARLESTON — Modified public programs are offered this month at the South Slough National Estuarine Reserve in Charleston.
Reservations are required for each program. A week or so prior to the event, those attending will receive an email containing further information about the South Slough's new safety guidelines to help combat the spread of COVID-19. Among other things, attendees will need to wear a mask when social distancing of 6 feet cannot be maintained and a temperature check, using a no-touch digital forehead thermometer, will be performed at the beginning of the program. Any participants with a temperature greater than 100.4 F agree not to participate.
The South Slough Reserve Visitor Center remains closed until further notice. Trails and waterways are open daily dawn to dusk. Restrooms are open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
The South Slough Reserve is located at 61907 Seven Devils Road, Charleston. To register for an event, call reserve public involvement coordinator Deborah Rudd at 541-888-5558 ext. 158 or by email at Deborah.rudd@state.or.us.
Events:
Birding at the Millicoma Marsh Trail
Wednesday, Oct. 14, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 30, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Come enjoy great views of the bay and one of the best birding spots in Coos County. Interpreter and binoculars provided. Dress for the weather. Meet in the parking lot directly behind Millicoma Middle School on Fourth Ave. (Maximum: six participants). Free.
Kayaking the Estuary
Friday, Oct. 16, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 23, 8-11 a.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 28, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Come experience the rich cultural and natural history of the South Slough on a trail that flows with the tide. During the two-mile paddle experienced guides will show you areas of the reserve rarely seen by visitors. Bring your own kayak or canoe, paddles, PFD, water and lunch. Feet and legs may get wet and muddy at launch points. Meet outside at the South Slough Visitors Center, 5 miles south of Charleston on Seven Devils Road. (Maximum: six participants). Free.
Birds on the Estuary
Wednesday, Oct. 21, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Explore the shores of Charleston in search of winged wildlife. Interpreter and binoculars provided. Dress for the weather. Meet at the Charleston Visitors Center (Maximum: six participants). Free.
