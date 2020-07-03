REEDSPORT — Join the South Coast Striders for one of their favorite hikes at Eel Lake on Saturday, July 11.
Note: This hike requires advance registration. Fill out the form here or visit coostrails.com.
The experience can be appropriate for paddlers as well as hikers.
There will be a 4-mile hike out and back along the Eel Lake Trail. This is a beautiful and fairly level trail which runs around the south edge of the lake for 3 miles.
The longer hike (6 miles total) will proceed at a brisker pace out to the end of the trail and back for those who want more of a workout. Hikers can explore the lakes many inlets and maybe catch a glimpse of osprey, eagle and deer as they walk through forests of spruce, cedar, fir and alder.
Eel Lake is also a flat water paddle and has a swimming area.
Pack snacks for the trail and a lunch to eat in the picnic area after the hike.
Paddlers might consider coming early (7:30 a.m.) to paddle on the lake before the wind picks up. If they time it right, they could get in a nice paddle and then go on the hike at 10 a.m.
Meet at the day use area at Tugman State Park at 10 a.m. Tugman State Park is located 18 miles north of Coos Bay on U.S. Highway 101. Follow the signs to the day use area at Eel Lake.
New Hike Guidelines
1. Hike groups will be limited to 15 people.
2. You will be asked to complete a registration form so that we can control the number.
3. Hikers will be asked to maintain social distance (as much as 10-12 feet) on the trail
4. Hikers will be asked to have face covering (like a bandana) that can be pulled up at tight spots on the trail
5. Hikers should step off the trail to let others pass
NOTE: If you register and need to cancel, send an email to hikes@coostrails.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In