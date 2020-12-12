Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

The South Coast Gospel Rescue Mission is planning a Christmas dinner from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Christmas day. The mission’s address is 1999 North Seventh St. in Coos Bay.

Guests are invited to enjoy the dinner and entertainment and receive a free gift from Santa’s helper.

“Help spread the word, so that no one goes hungry,” officials said. “And if you need a warm jacket, we’ll clothe you, too.”

To learn more about the dinner or how to help out, call 541-269-5017 or visit www.southcoastgospelmission.org.

