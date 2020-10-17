Char Luther will offer free classes for caregivers on six consecutive Wednesdays starting on Nov. 4 through the Area Agency on Aging.
The classes, with the theme Powerful Tools for Caregivers, teach skills to help unpaid caregivers take care of themselves. Valuable information and personal sharing time benefit anyone who is caring for an older adult — family member, neighbor or friend, whether they are living with you, nearby or across the country.
Because of the current pandemic, the classes will be offered only online. Internet access is required.
Classes will be offered from 3 to 4:30 p.m. or 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Class size is limited and registration is required.
For more information, call Luther at 541-297-9256 or email to charluther@gmail.com with caregiver in the subject line.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In