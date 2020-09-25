SOUTH COAST — Sea Breeze Harmony Chorus invites all women to a free Virtual Open House at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 6.
Use your smartphone or computer to join Sea Breeze on the online platform Zoom from the comfort of your own home.
"As we learn to sing a short four-part “tag,” we’ll share some vocal techniques and introduce you to the craft of a cappella singing," said director Gail Elber.
All voice ranges are welcome, and music reading is admired, but not required.
"We’ll put a smile on your face and teach you something new," Elber said.
The Zoom link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2059370769. Please note the passcode is 055492. To learn more about Sea Breeze Harmony Chorus, visit www.seabreezeharmony.org, or call Elber at 541-808-1773.
