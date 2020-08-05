Sawdust Theatre

Sawdust Theatre in Coquille. 

 AMANDA LINARES The World

COQUILLE — Those interested in serving on the Sawdust Theatre Board for the next three years are asked to contact vice president Butch Schroeder at butchschroeder@gmail.com or 541-756-4572, or secretary Susie Breuer at susietyner@yahoo.com or 541-297-1292

Contact must be made with one of them before 7 p.m., Aug. 11.

Per board approval at the August meeting, candidates will be placed on the ballot for the Sawdust Theatre general meeting on Sept. 8.

