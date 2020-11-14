Santa is coming to Empire on Friday, Dec. 4.
Santa will ride through the streets on a fire truck starting at the Empire fire station. The fire engine will travel the streets in the south part of Empire from 3 to 4 p.m. and the north part from 4 to 5 p.m.
For a map of Santa’s route, visit the Empire-CCE Facebook page. The route passes on or near every street in the community.
Grab a spot and cheer as he passes. Good little boys and girls will receive a gift.
