Santa is coming to Empire on Friday, Dec. 4.

Santa will ride through the streets on a fire truck starting at the Empire fire station. The fire engine will travel the streets in the south part of Empire from 3 to 4 p.m. and the north part from 4 to 5 p.m.

For a map of Santa’s route, visit the Empire-CCE Facebook page. The route passes on or near every street in the community.

Grab a spot and cheer as he passes. Good little boys and girls will receive a gift.

0
0
0
0
0

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters



Load comments