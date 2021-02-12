NEWBERG — Coquille High School graduate Jessica Rowe was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester of 2020 at George Fox University.
Rowe is majoring in biology and was a valedictorian for her graduating class last spring at Coquille.
Undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 or higher grade point average while taking 12 or more hours to earn a spot on the dean’s list.
George Fox is ranked by Forbes among the top Christian universities in the country.
More than 4,000 students attend classes on the George Fox campus in Newberg and at teaching centers in Portland, Salem and Redmond. George Fox offers degrees in more than 35 majors, as well as degree-completion programs for working adults, seven seminary degrees and 13 master’s and doctoral degrees.
