COOS BAY — Coos Bay-North Bend Rotary president Tim Novotny and Coos Rotary Foundation chair Steve Schneiderman recently presented a check to the Star of Hope in the amount of $2,000. The donation helped cap a community fundraising effort to help the agency replace a transport vehicle destroyed by vandals who set fire to the vehicle.
A Facebook effort was launched on Aug. 25 raising $3,200. That, along with the Rotary donation, helped the effort exceed its $5,000 goal in just over a week. In addition, the Star of Hope had more pledges to bring the total to $6,500. The donations will ensure Star of Hope will be able to purchase a new vehicle that will be able to serve for many years.
"I would like to extend a huge thank you to Coos Rotary Foundation, Mike Chavez, K-DOCK, Linda Strine and many individual donors," said Star of Hope Administrative Services Manager Stacy Dewater. "It was a tough loss for Star of Hope and the client whose transportation was taken away. Thanks to you, and others like you we will soon be able to replace the vehicle and resume normal operations."
"All of us here at Star of Hope are deeply touched by your quick response, along with the response from others in the community. It is not only encouraging to note that our neighbors and friends believe in and support our mission, but critically important that we receive gifts such as these to ensure these programs continue running smoothly," Dewater said.
