Southwestern Oregon Community College and Bandon Dunes Golf Resort are partnering in the Opportunity Links! Scholarship fundraiser.
The golf tournament fundraiser is Thursday, April 8, with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Check-in is at 8:15 a.m. at the Bandon Trails golf shop.
The first-ever event is a scramble golf tournament on the 13-hole Bandon Preserve golf course. The event is for teams of four, with each team guided by a member of the SWOCC golf team.
Golfers will compete for prizes and a scholarship named after their team.
Oregon Coast Culinary Institute student chefs will provide treats and refreshments throughout the course, and the golfers can enjoy a catered lunch after the tournament, either outdoors at the resort’s practice center or off-resort.
Golfers also can stay and enjoy the 50-acre practice center’s amenities, including practice range, putting green and nine-hole, par-3 Shorty’s practice course.
Four-person scramble events are fun, especially for people without a lot of experience, since all four players hit a shot and the team picks the best of the four, continuing the process until each hole is completed.
Bandon Preserve is a walking-only course designed by Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw filled with spectacular views of the Pacific Ocean in the distance.
The cost of the tournament is $200 per person or $750 for a team and 100 percent of the funds go to support scholarships at SWOCC’s Coos and Curry campuses.
Each team will be asked to follow COVID-19 safety protocols and remain socially distant from other teams.
For details or to participate in the tournament, visit https://bit.ly/3shfUrl or contact the Southwestern Foundation by phone at 541-888-7209 or 541-888-7211 or by email at foundation@socc.edu.
