Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Southwestern Oregon Community College and Bandon Dunes Golf Resort are partnering in the Opportunity Links! Scholarship fundraiser.

The golf tournament fundraiser is Thursday, April 8, with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Check-in is at 8:15 a.m. at the Bandon Trails golf shop.

The first-ever event is a scramble golf tournament on the 13-hole Bandon Preserve golf course. The event is for teams of four, with each team guided by a member of the SWOCC golf team.

Golfers will compete for prizes and a scholarship named after their team.

Oregon Coast Culinary Institute student chefs will provide treats and refreshments throughout the course, and the golfers can enjoy a catered lunch after the tournament, either outdoors at the resort’s practice center or off-resort.

Golfers also can stay and enjoy the 50-acre practice center’s amenities, including practice range, putting green and nine-hole, par-3 Shorty’s practice course.

Four-person scramble events are fun, especially for people without a lot of experience, since all four players hit a shot and the team picks the best of the four, continuing the process until each hole is completed.

Bandon Preserve is a walking-only course designed by Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw filled with spectacular views of the Pacific Ocean in the distance.

The cost of the tournament is $200 per person or $750 for a team and 100 percent of the funds go to support scholarships at SWOCC’s Coos and Curry campuses.

Each team will be asked to follow COVID-19 safety protocols and remain socially distant from other teams.

For details or to participate in the tournament, visit https://bit.ly/3shfUrl or contact the Southwestern Foundation by phone at 541-888-7209 or 541-888-7211 or by email at foundation@socc.edu.

1
0
0
0
0

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters



Load comments