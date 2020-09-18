COOS BAY — In partnership with Southwestern Oregon Community College, Coos Bay Fire Department officials feel they are fortunate to have a resident intern firefighter program. The program allows college students pursuing a career in firefighting or emergency medical services the opportunity to live at one of the staffed stations within the city of Coos Bay. Students attend college full time and receive experience and mentorship from the career firefighting staff while assigned to one of the three shifts.
Students participating in the program start approximately a month earlier than other college students so they can attend a three-to-four week training academy. The training consists of 40 hours a week of hands-on training, followed by several additional hours each night of book study learning the science behind the skills they are being taught.
Coos Bay welcomes two new students to this year’s academy and intern program.
Emma “Rivers” Bouchat comes to Coos Bay from Waldport. Bouchat is pursuing a degree in paramedicine in the hopes of becoming a flight paramedic.
Tyler Easter is from Grants Pass. Easter would like to be a career paramedic firefighter with Grants Pass Fire Department.
In addition to the new students, Coos Bay welcomes returning interns Victor Basurto, Kyle Lovelace, Uriel Barrios and Jonathan Torres. Basurto, Lovelace and Barrios are second-year students, and Torres is returning in his third year.
