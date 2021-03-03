REEDSPORT — A Reedsport woman was surprised with a socially distant celebration of her 104th birthday over the weekend.
Kathleen Butler celebrated from inside the house Feb. 27 as neighbors, friends and attendees of her son’s church came to wish her well and tie balloons on the family’s fence.
“She’s so happy that so many people thought of her on her birthday,” said Duane Leafdahl, Butler’s son. “It just tickled her.”
Butler was born in Idaho, and grew up in Davenport, Washington, and Oakridge, Oregon, where she graduated high school. She lived in a logging camp on the McKenzie River with her first husband, Leafdahl’s father, until his death in 1948.
Leafdahl’s brother, two years older than him, had died in a fire six years earlier.
“So it was just my mom and I,” Leafdahl said. “She raised me.”
The two packed up and headed west, landing in Reedsport and moving into the Welcome Hotel.
Butler worked for 69 cents an hour at a restaurant owned by people she’d met while living on the McKenzie — Aunt Jenny’s, according to Leafdahl. She was an excellent cook, he said, and later worked for the Horseshoe Cafe, too, giving the family an apartment above the restaurant.
Then, in 1951, she married Reedsport native Bob Butler, who built the house the family now lives just a block away from their previous home.
Bob Butler had an affinity for the water — a longshoreman by trade, he’d often take friends and others out fishing. Frequently, he’d have to ask Kathleen to stop fishing, so as not to embarrass their guests by the quality and frequency of her catches.
“She had the largest silver, I think, two different years weighed in at Winchester Bay,” Leafdahl said.
Aside from the fishing, though, Bob’s work as a longshoreman moved the family to Coos Bay, where Leafdahl would attend Marshfield High School and the family would purchase the Broadway Motel in North Bend.
Kathleen Butler, would clean and iron all the sheets and bedcovers, according to Leafdahl.
After Leafdahl entered the Navy, Kathleen and Bob Butler returned to Reedsport. Eventually, they moved to Arizona, spending the winters there.
But in summers, they’d return to Reedsport — to fish, of course.
“Mom always kept a log of the fish they caught,” Leafdahl remembered.
Leafdahl said Kathleen Butler’s most recent fishing trip at age 90, while it didn’t return any catches, was enjoyable.
Looking back, Leafdahl said some of his most enjoyable memories with his mother were the picnics they’d go to with his stepfather’s family.
And, the time she surprised him with a new bike after they’d started living in Reedsport.
“I got on it and took off, and mom was pretty amazed,” Leafdahl said.
Bob Butler died 26 years ago, according to Leafdahl. Now, after Leafdahl’s years in the Navy, Coast Guard and working for Sause Brothers and Oregon State University, Kathleen has moved in with Leafdahl and his wife Jeannette.
According to Jeannette, one of Kathleen Butler’s secrets to staying healthy was her eating habits: While her restaurant jobs gave her easy access to plates full of pancakes and bowls full of ice cream, Butler made the choice not to eat more than she needed.
“And I think that’s really important,” Jeanette Leafdahl said. “She decided that was a good way to be.”
And now at 104, Kathleen Butler’s still an excellent Scrabble player, according to Duane Leafdahl.
Looking back at the time they’ve spent together, he said his mom’s taught him the importance of being honest.
“Be honest, and work hard, and take care of your family,” he remembered.
That family didn’t just include direct relations, like Leafdahl’s three kids, their children or Butler’s host of great grandchildren.
“Grandma is Grandma to lots of people,” said Tamra Garcia, Kathleen Butler’s granddaughter. “My cousins who aren’t her grandkids, she’s Grandma. My friends I grew up with, she’s their grandma, too.”
In that spirit, Kathleen Butler appreciated the 75 or so balloons, as well as the trays of cupcakes passed out to visitors over the weekend while she waved from the house — but also had her mind focused elsewhere.
“I would like to see what was spent in balloons (and have it) sent to one of those kids’ schools,” Butler said.
“She’s very charitable,” Garcia chimed in.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In