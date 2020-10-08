COOS BAY — Sept. 17 marked the 35-year anniversary of Rhonda Wilson as a 911 dispatcher for the City of Coos Bay.
Wilson began her career as a part-time dispatcher in the Coos Bay Police Department Communications Center in September 1985 and was hired as a full-time dispatcher in May of 1986, according to the City of Coos Bay. During that time, Wilson has seen a lot of change in the department relating to computer technology, radio communications and different policing philosophies which accompanied different police chiefs and supervisors.
Over the years, Wilson has been recognized by her supervisors, co-workers, police, the police administration and communication organizations for her dedication to not only the Police Department, but also the City of Coos Bay and the citizens she assisted. She has received numerous department awards and citations, including the “Life Saving Award” (2014) and the “Distinguished Service Award” (2010) from the Oregon Peace Officers Association.
In 2007, all the Communications Center members were recognized by Chief Eura Washburn as “Employees of the Year” for their dedicated service to the citizens of Coos Bay.
Wilson holds her basic, intermediate, and advanced telecommunicator certifications, as well as an emergency medical dispatcher certification.
"Please join in congratulating and thanking dispatcher Rhonda Wilson for dedicated service to the Coos Bay Police Department, the City of Coos Bay, and the citizens and visitors of Coos Bay," said a city spokesperson.
