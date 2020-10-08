COOS COUNTY — Coos County Friends of Public Health will hold its 11th annual fall fundraiser, Purses for Nurses, virtually this year.
In keeping with the group's fundraising tradition of selling purses for a good cause, CCFoPH is raffling off two high-end, designer purses, two activity bags, plus other fun items.
This year's raffle is online through Oct. 26 and can be viewed by clicking a link on the CCFoPH's website at https://ccfoph.org/. The direct raffle link is https://go.eventgroovefundraising.com/nursespurse2020. The drawing will be held Nov. 1.
This year’s proceeds will continue to fund the Nurses’ Purse project, a fund used by public health nurses at Coos Health & Wellness to help families who are financially disadvantaged and most in need. The money raised by the raffle helps these families overcome challenging circumstances. The Nurses’ Purse fund has provided families with food, clothing, infant care, payment of medical bills for the uninsured, and much more.
"We really appreciate your participation in this event," said CCFoPH president Frances Smith. "We hope it is fun and brings you joy knowing that you are helping the most vulnerable in our community in these unprecedented times."
Sponsors and major contributors include Bay Area Hospital, Caddy McKeown, Coos Bay Toyota, Farm and Sea, Bandon, Frances Smith, Juul Insurance Agency and Looking Out Foundation.
Coos County Friends of Public Health
The Coos County Friends of Public Health (CCFoPH) is a non-profit 501c3 organization supporting services to people in our community through Coos Health & Wellness. These services include the promotion of healthy families through programs such as the WIC nutrition program, and Babies First!/Parents As Teachers home visiting services; clinic services such as immunizations, and reproductive health services; and educational projects and activities.
