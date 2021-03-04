On Feb. 25, students at Powers Elementary and Powers High School celebrated their 100th day of school. During a normal school year, the primary grades will celebrate the 100th day and have activities planned around the number “100.” This year it felt like more of an accomplishment for everyone, so the celebration included all grade levels. Powers has been open under an exception to the COVID metrics due to the small size and geographic isolation of the school. Schools have been open for in-person instruction for all grades since Sept. 9 and have not missed a day.
“It has truly been a team effort here to make this happen for the kids in our community,” said Superintendent Matt Shorb. “There have been many challenges and changes along the way regarding the safety protocols that we have to follow, and those seem to be continuing, but the dedication of our staff and students has been amazing. Not only have we not missed a day, but we do not currently have any students attending via distance learning. They are all back in school for in-person instruction.”
Powers has an enrollment of about 130 students, K-12, and this year will be graduating a class of five seniors. The small classes help create social distancing options that are more difficult to accomplish in larger schools. In addition, Powers does not transport students on bus to and from school. Students either walk or are dropped off by their parents.
