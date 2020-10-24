Pony Village Mall had to cancel its annual Halloween event because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Unfortunately with the current global pandemic, we are only allowed up to 250 people in the mall at a time and this event typically draws more than 2,000,” mall management said in a press release.
“We have explored different options to host this event while maintaining compliant with the state health guidelines and cannot find a way to make that happen.”
The mall continues to be open for regular business hours, while some tenants maintain limited hours.
But canceling the Oct. 31 event was disappointing.
“It is with a heavy heart we have to cancel our annual Halloween event,” management said. “This event has been a tradition hear at the mall for many years and one we look forward to every year.”
