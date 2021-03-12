The North Bend Public Library will present a poetry concert at 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 17.
The event will feature Albert Garcia, Patricia Clark and local poet Thomas Mitchell. The link for the concert is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87474565468, which will also be available on the library website and Facebook page.
Garcia is the author of three books of poems — “Rainshadow,” “Skunk Talk” and “A Meal Like That,” as well as the textbook “Digging In: Literature for Developing Writers.” His poems have appeared in journals including Prairie Schooner, North American Review, Southern Poetry Review, Willow Springs and Poetry East. He lives in California and is vice president of instruction at Sacramento City College.
Clark is the author of “Self-Portrait with a Million Dollars,” her sixth book of poems, as well as three chapbooks, including “Deadlifts.” She recently retired after 30 years of teaching in the writing department at Grand Valley State University in Michigan, where she also was the university’s poet in residence. Her recent work has been published in journals including Plume, Blackbird, Barrow Street and Lake Effect. She has two anthologies: “Show Us Your Papers” and “Rewilding: Poems for the Environment.”
Mitchell will be reading from his latest collection, “Where We Arrive,” which was just released by Lost Horse Press. Copies can be purchased at www.losthorsepress.org. His first collection of poems, “The Way Summer Ends,” was published in 2016 and his second collection, “Caribou,” was released in April 2018. He was the featured American poet in the Sumer 2020 edition of The High Window, and was the featured poet in the Salem Poetry Project’s February concert.
For more information on this event and other library programs, contact the library by phone at 541-756-0400 or email ddouglas@coastlinelibrarynetwork.org or visit http://northbendoregon.us/library.
