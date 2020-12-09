Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Even COVID-19 could not stop North Bend from celebrating the Christmas season Friday as the community came together for a Christmas Cruise at the North Bend Community Center. Mayor Jessica Engelke got the celebration started when she joined members of her family as well as Miss Coos County and Miss Coos County Outstanding Teen to light the community Christmas tree. Residents then drown through lighted scenes set up by city employees to celebrate the season. The first 200 children to go through the maze received Christmas bags, and each will have a chance to write a letter to Santa and be entered to win a bicycle.

0
0
0
0
0

The World's Latest E-Edition

Trending Now

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters



Load comments