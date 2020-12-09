Even COVID-19 could not stop North Bend from celebrating the Christmas season Friday as the community came together for a Christmas Cruise at the North Bend Community Center. Mayor Jessica Engelke got the celebration started when she joined members of her family as well as Miss Coos County and Miss Coos County Outstanding Teen to light the community Christmas tree. Residents then drown through lighted scenes set up by city employees to celebrate the season. The first 200 children to go through the maze received Christmas bags, and each will have a chance to write a letter to Santa and be entered to win a bicycle.
