People can sign up for the Knights of Columbus Christmas Box Program on Nov. 17, 18 or 19 at St. Monica Catholic Church in Coos Bay.
People can sign up from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the parish hall, 357 S. 6th St., in Coos Bay.
People who sign up for the food boxes must bring a proof of address. The limit is one box per household.
COVID-19 guidelines will be followed during registration and participants must wear masks.
The sign-ups are for the Christmas food boxes, which must be picked up on Saturday, Dec. 19, at the airport hangar. Times and directions for the pick-up will be given out when people sign up for boxes.
For more information, contact Holy Redeemer Catholic Church at 541-756-0633.
