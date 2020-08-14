NORTH BEND — Pelican Harbor Food Bank has passed an impressive milestone in its donations to South Coast families.
“We have over 1 million pounds of food we have given out since Jan. 1,” said Lauren Broman, the co-founder and director of the independent food bank.
More than 40 volunteers have been helping out along the way, which is important since the food bank has been giving out a lot more food through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box Program.
The boxes are 26 pounds and include some kind of protein, in addition to a gallon of milk, 8 ounces to a pound of cheese, a pound of butter, potatoes, onions and other produce.
“Just a large, lovely assortment of stuff — good, basic food,” Broman said.
The food bank also gives out dairy specific boxes with milk, cheese, yogurt and more.
The food is distributed in the parking lot at Pony Village Mall.
People can call 541-756-6696 to learn the schedule for when Pelican Harbor will be distributing food.
“Those that have been coming here have been eating well,” Broman said.
She hopes the food bank can continue to serve as many families as possible.
“There’s a lot of hungry people,” she said. “Tell people if you don’t want all the food (you receive). Call your neighbor. Give it away. Don’t let it go to waste.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In