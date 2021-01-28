The Oregon International Port of Coos Bay is accepting applications for its 2021 scholarship.
Now in its third year, the scholarship program reflects the Port’s dedication in supporting the growth and development of Oregon’s South Coast regional economy by cultivating the workforce of tomorrow.
Applicants must be graduating seniors from a high school within the Port District, and special consideration is given to students seeking educational advancement in trades or skills related to the maritime, rail or trade and logistics industries.
The program also takes into consideration applicants’ academic achievement, involvement in extracurricular activities and alignment with the Port’s mission to promote sustainable economic development of Southwestern Oregon and the state.
“The Port sees great value in investing in our youth and growing our workforce locally,” said Port CEO John Burns. “It is an essential component to cultivate our community and create opportunities to grow and thrive. As we look to the future of this community, it’s important to encourage our young people to pursue successful careers and return to the area.”
The application period opens Feb. 1 and closes April 1. For a link to the application materials, additional information on the Port’s scholarship program and other community giving programming, visit https://www.portofcoosbay.com/community-giving.
