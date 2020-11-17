The Oregon Coast Culinary Institute is again offering its Thanksgiving Fundraising Bazaar to raise money for the OCCI competition team and Junior Chamber of Commerce Club.
Orders can be placed until Friday, Nov. 20, with curbside, no-contact pickup on Nov. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at OCCI on the Southwestern Oregon Community College campus.
This year’s holiday food lineup available to order includes:
Pumpkin pie: $15 (2 for $27)
Apple pie: $15 (2 for S27)
Blue cheese dressing: $8/pint
Salted caramel cheesecake with chocolate pretzel crust: $25
Fresh cranberry sauce: $4/cup
Homemade turkey gravy: $10/quart
Half dozen soft rolls (brown & serve): $4
OCCI turkey spice blend: $5
Proceeds from sales support the OCCI competition team and the Junior Chamber of Commerce Club and provide an experience for students to learn the business side of the culinary field.
For more information or to place an order, contact Shawn Warren by phone at 541-888-7309 or by email at lapatisserie@socc.edu.
