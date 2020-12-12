A group of volunteer organizations has been collecting donated toys and plans to distribute filled stockings to local military families ahead of the holidays.
The donation drive has collected over 3,000 toys from customers at the Bandon Dollar Tree, according to Krystal Hopper, who's coordinating with the groups.
Active duty and veteran families interested in signing up for distribution should contact Hopper at 541-294-5185 as soon as possible. Toys will be handed out, in a socially distant way, in the evening Dec. 18.
Leftover toys will be donated to CASA of Coos County and the Lakeside Lions Club, Hopper said.
The veterans organizations participating in the drive include local chapters of the American Legion, AMVETs, Elks, Fishing Veterans of America, Operation Rebuild Hope, Southwestern Oregon Veteran's Outreach, the South Coast Veterans Assistance Network and the Oregon South Coast Patriot Guard Riders.
