OCCI offers online classes in new year

The Oregon Coast Cullinary Institute is planning a series of online Cooking Classes for the Community.
The classes will be conducted by Zoom and each run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost for each class is $75 and includes a food supply box to be picked up at OCCI on the Southwestern Oregon Community College campus from 3 to 5 p.m. the day before each class. A no-contact procedure has been set up to pick up the supply boxes and face coverings are required.
For instructions on how to register for the classes, visit www.socc.edu/community-education.
The classes include:
Pizza Pizzazz (Jan. 19). Learn the basics of making delicious pizzas! Explore shaping the pizza dough and using flavor combinations that will put that pizzazz in your pizza.
The Secret’s in the Sauce (Jan. 30). Killer sauce to compliment any meal? In this course you will learn to make a variety of sauces. The possibilities range from the five classical grand sauces that are the basis for most other sauces: béchamel, velouté, brown or espagnole sauce, tomato sauce, and hollandaise.
Valentine’s Meal (Feb. 6). Special price, $35. In this demonstration you’ll learn what you need to know to cook and present a delicious Valentines meal for two.
Other classees include The Mystery of Sourdough (Feb. 20), Soup Du Jour (Feb. 27) and Just Desserts (March 13).
