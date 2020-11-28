The Oregon Coast Cullinary Institute is planning a series of online Cooking Classes for the Community, starting with a class termed Blissful Brunch on Saturday, Dec. 5.
The classes will be conducted by Zoom and each run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost for each class is $75 and includes a food supply box to be picked up at OCCI on the Southwestern Oregon Community College campus from 3 to 5 p.m. the day before each class. A no-contact procedure has been set up to pick up the supply boxes and face coverings are required.
For instructions on how to register for the classes, visit www.socc.edu/community-education.
The classes include:
Blissful Brunch (Dec. 5), instructed by Randy Torres.
Description: Hone your skills to create a perfectly blissful brunch. Some of the recipes to be covered include proteins like Monte Cristos, a wide array of egg dishes, batters for the perfect pancakes and waffles, pastries, syrups and sauces, accompanying fruits, vegetables, and other seasonal items.
Pizza Pizzazz (Jan. 19), instructed by Randy Torres.
Description: Learn the basics of making delicious pizzas! Explore shaping the pizza dough and using flavor combinations that will put that pizzazz in your pizza.
The Secret’s in the Sauce (Jan. 30), instructed by Randy Torres.
Description: killer sauce to compliment any meal? In this course you will learn to make a variety of sauces that Chef Torres has chosen to explore. The possibilities range from the five classical grand sauces that are the basis for most other sauces: béchamel, velouté, brown or espagnole sauce, tomato sauce, and hollandaise.
Valentine’s Meal (Feb. 6), demonstration only, instructed by Randy Torres. Special price, $35.
Description: In this demonstration you’ll learn what you need to know to cook and present a delicious Valentines meal for two.
The Mystery of Sourdough (Feb. 20), instructed by Chelsea Gaudette.
Description: Chef Gaudette will guide you through the mysterious process that it takes to care for a sourdough start and create amazing bread in this hands on class. Along your journey Chef will break it down to understandable basics so that you can continue to create delicious sourdough bread in your own kitchen.
Soup Du Jour (Feb. 27), instructed by Randy Torres.
Description: This class will explore a surprise soup chosen by Chef Torres. The soup will either be a clear or thick soup. Clear soups include flavored stocks, broths, and consommés, and include soups such as chicken noodle soup and French onion soup. Thick soups include cream and purée soups, such as bisques or cream of tomato soup.
Just Desserts (March 13), instructed by Randy Torres.
Description: In this hands on class you will receive expert instruction on creating Chef Torres’ chosen menu of truly tempting desserts that will take your meal to the next level. You’ll want to add these new skills and menus to your cooking repertoire.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In