North Bend Public Library will hold a talk on longevity at noon on Tuesday, Jan. 5.

Stephanie Polizzi of the Oregon State University Extension Service will present a webinar on how to live a long and healthy life using the “Blue Zones” research, which looks at the diets and living habits of populations with long life spans.

The webinar will be a Zoom presentation and is expected to last an hour. Participants will have a chance to ask questions and receive real-time answers. The Zoom link is https://oregonstate.zoom.us/j/92763721700, and will be available at the library’s website and Facebook page.

