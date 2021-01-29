Tales of the South Coast

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

The North Bend Public Library has started a new program that encourages residents to contribute stories and art work as part of a collaborative effort.

The Tales of the South Coast project includes a series of books on a variety of topics. Residents are encouraged to check out the books, read what others have written or contributed and add their own words.

Themes include:

And That's What Happened: a Story From My Life

Life During COVID

Please Pray for Me: (anonymous)

Words of Gratitude, Hope and Encouragement (anonymous)

Household Hints & Tricks I've Learned

LET ME TELL YOU ABOUT MY GRANDKIDS!

Poems by Coos County Residents

Recipes & Cooking Tips

A Windswept Summer Day: Let’s Crowdsource Romance!

The Galactic Cartographer’s Apprentice: Let’s Crowdsource SciFi!

A Vampire Reformed: Let’s Crowdsource Gothic Horror!

The Detonator: Let’s Crowdsource a Thriller!

Imaginative Fiction: Short Stories of Fantasy

Thrills & Chills: Short Stories of Suspense & Horror

There also is a sketchbook for characters, animals and dreams.

For information, call the library at 541-756-0400.

0
0
0
0
0

The World's Latest E-Edition

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters



Load comments