The North Bend Public Library has started a new program that encourages residents to contribute stories and art work as part of a collaborative effort.
The Tales of the South Coast project includes a series of books on a variety of topics. Residents are encouraged to check out the books, read what others have written or contributed and add their own words.
Themes include:
And That's What Happened: a Story From My Life
Life During COVID
Please Pray for Me: (anonymous)
Words of Gratitude, Hope and Encouragement (anonymous)
Household Hints & Tricks I've Learned
LET ME TELL YOU ABOUT MY GRANDKIDS!
Poems by Coos County Residents
Recipes & Cooking Tips
A Windswept Summer Day: Let’s Crowdsource Romance!
The Galactic Cartographer’s Apprentice: Let’s Crowdsource SciFi!
A Vampire Reformed: Let’s Crowdsource Gothic Horror!
The Detonator: Let’s Crowdsource a Thriller!
Imaginative Fiction: Short Stories of Fantasy
Thrills & Chills: Short Stories of Suspense & Horror
There also is a sketchbook for characters, animals and dreams.
For information, call the library at 541-756-0400.
