The city of North Bend is planning a drive-through Christmas Cruise on Friday, Dec. 4.
The event will run from 5 to 8 p.m. at the North Bend Community Center, located at 2222 Broadway Ave.
People are invited to drive through a lighted display. Gift bags will be available for children up to 12 years old and the kids also can wave to Santa from their vehicles. Children who return their letter to Santa from their gift bag will be entered in a bike giveaway.
The city of North Bend also is presenting the city’s first Christmas Spirit Awards this winter.
The North Bend City Council will pick six residential properties and the mayor will choose a commercial property to be honored with the spirit of Christmas awards.
The council members and mayor will view decorations on residences, storefronts, building exteriors and window displays on Dec. 7. The winners will be announced at the Dec. 8 council meeting.
Residents are encouraged to nominate their friends, family members, neighbors or their own properties. Sites that are nominated must be in the city limits.
Entrants must have their Christmas lights on by dusk and businesses and house numbers must be clearly marked for judges to see.
Criteria for judging will include attractive use of light and color, creative display of theme, entry and windows décor, originality and creativity, overall effect, use of non-lighting decorations and yard decorations.
Nomination forms are available online at the North Bend Information Center’s webpage, www.northbendoregon.us/infocenter.
