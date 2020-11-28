North Bend Public Library
The World

The North Bend Public Library’s monthly take-and-make kit for the month of December will be a gingerbread house.

The kits are designed for children ages 5 to 12 years old.

Pick-up of the kits will be held on Saturday, Dec. 12, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the library.

People must sign up for the kits by Wednesday, Dec. 9. For more information, call the library at 541-756-0400.  

There is a limit of one kit per child and the library would like to share the creations, with people encouraged to submit photos to nbservices@coastlinelibrarynetwork.org.

0
0
0
0
0

The World's Latest E-Edition

Trending Now

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters



Load comments