The North Bend Public Library’s monthly take-and-make kit for the month of December will be a gingerbread house.
The kits are designed for children ages 5 to 12 years old.
Pick-up of the kits will be held on Saturday, Dec. 12, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the library.
People must sign up for the kits by Wednesday, Dec. 9. For more information, call the library at 541-756-0400.
There is a limit of one kit per child and the library would like to share the creations, with people encouraged to submit photos to nbservices@coastlinelibrarynetwork.org.
