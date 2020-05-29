NORTH BEND — North Bend High School science teacher Christina Geierman has been named the South Coast’s 2021 Regional Teacher of the Year. As such, Geierman won a $500 cash prize and is in the running for Oregon’s 2021 Teacher of the Year — to be announced this fall.
The Oregon Department of Education, in partnership with the Oregon Lottery, announced the 15 Oregon 2021 Regional Teachers of the Year.
"The pivotal role of teachers has become especially evident in these last several months as schools have transitioned to distance learning in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic," stated a press release from ODE. "From the very beginning of this global pandemic, teachers have stepped up in countless, innovative ways to ensure students are safe, healthy and engaged to reach their full potential. From rural to urban and kindergarten through 12th grade, this year’s regional teachers exemplify best practices in teaching in a wide variety of settings across the state."
“Oregon educators never cease to amaze me with their resilience, creativity and unwavering commitment to student success,” added ODE Director Colt Gill. “I’m honored and grateful to celebrate these 15 Regional Teachers of the Year for their excellence in this pivotal profession."
The North Bend School District couldn't be more proud of Geierman.
"Christina Geierman is a phenomenal teacher, regional leader, and a recognized scientist," stated a press release from the district. "She has been teaching science in the South Coast area since 2004 and has been a teacher for North Bend since 2013."
In the past, the Oregon Science Teachers Association has recognized Geierman with an Outstanding Classroom Teacher Award. She has studied the biomechanics of barnacle feeding at the Oregon Institute of Marine Biology and has had her work published in The Journal of Experimental Marine Biology and Ecology.
“As an educator, my goal is to create a generation of informed citizens who understand what science is and how it can inform their choices,” Geierman is quoted from her application.
"Christina’s passion for science and learning is evident every day as she supports students and regional educators in the North Bend area," the NBSD stated. "Way to go, Christina. Congratulations on being an Oregon 2021 Regional Teacher of the Year! Thank you for all you do to teach, support, and inspire our students in science."
Regional Teachers of the Year are nominated by students, colleagues, administrators, friends or family members to apply for the award and then are selected by a diverse panel of regional representatives.
“Now, more than ever, I believe there is a new appreciation for the dedicated efforts of our teachers,” said Oregon Lottery Director Barry Pack. “The list of regional winners is a mere snapshot of the passionate and committed educators found all across Oregon and the Oregon Lottery is delighted to be part of the Oregon Teacher of the Year awards.”
Thanks to the Oregon Department of Education’s partnership with the Oregon Lottery, the 2021 Oregon Teacher of the Year receives a $5,000 cash prize (with a matching $5,000 going to their school) and serves as a spokesperson and representative for all Oregon teachers. Three finalists will receive $2,000 with a matching $2,000 going to their school. Visit OregonTeacheroftheYear.org for more information and a list of the 14 other regional teachers who were chosen for the honor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In