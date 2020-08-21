NORTH BEND — The Coos Bay Area Zonta Service Foundation is proud to announce the first Patty J. Barton Memorial Scholarship is awarded to Nikki Wright of Coos Bay.
This is a $20,000 renewable award to be issued over qualifying terms as the requirements of performance are met. Barton was a long time Zonta member with a passion for women choosing to face their life's challenges by improving their status through education. Wright exemplifies these qualities and goals. Patty's husband, Jon Barton, began the scholarship fund from donations upon Patty’s death in 2018.
"Through club fundraising efforts, we have been able to grow and now use the funds to honor Patty with this award that will support Nikki with her education," said Genelle Hanken of Zonta Club of the Coos Bay Area.
Wright grew up in Remote on Highway 42. She graduated from Myrtle Point High School in 2002 and moved to Coos Bay shortly after. Wright is currently employed by the Oregon Judicial Department as a Judicial Assistant to Judge Megan Jacquot. She just completed her seventh year with state courts. In Spring 2020 with the encouragement of her employers, Wright started her college education at Southwestern Oregon Community College. She is pursuing her Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and plans to graduate in 2024. Her long-term goal is to remain in Coos County helping youth and families. Wright shares her spare time with her husband and daughter camping, jet skiing and following the swim team around the state as her daughter is a competitive swimmer with the Gold Coast Swim Team.
The Zonta Foundation received 18 amazing applicants for this scholarship and the decision was difficult, said Shirley MacAdam, the PJB scholarship chair.
“It is inspirational to witness the many women in our community pursuing their college educations all over the United States and in a variety of fields," MacAdam said. "We encourage all of you to keep an eye on our club website every January for the many scholarships we plan to continue to provide.”
In Wright's application she wrote: "I witness families come together and make significant changes to overcome the odds and obstacles to reunite ... I am a small piece in their puzzle, but I want to do more to help."
"It is a joy to offer our support to Nikki Wright on her education journey and we look forward to watching her many accomplishments and contributions to our community in the years ahead," MacAdam said.
About Patty Barton
Patty Barton was a long-time member of the Zonta Club of the Coos Bay Area. When she died in 2018 while under hospice care, battling cancer and sepsis, a scholarship fund was established in her name.
Widowed at 28, Patty was left alone to raise her two daughters, and she worked hard to give them a good life. She loved numbers and was employed as an accountant and bookkeeper for various companies.
Patty married Jon Barton in 1990, moving to Coos Bay in 1994. At just over 5 feet tall, friends appreciated her style and generosity, and remember her as a “counselor and supporter, a strong woman with a big heart who reached out to other women to help them improve their lives.”
In addition to Zonta membership, Patty served as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteer for 15 years and served on the board of the Coos County Friends of Public Health. Providing educational opportunities for young women facing challenges as she once did as a single parent was Patty’s passion.
With the support of Jon Barton, the Patty J. Barton Memorial Scholarship has grown from donations following her death. The scholarship fund is administered by the Coos Bay Area Zonta Service Foundation. Funds are currently raised from designated contributions at the Zonta Annual Celebrity Dinner fundraiser.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In