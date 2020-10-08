New officer joins Coos Bay police

Coos Bay Police Chief swears in the department's newest officer, Tristan Smith, on Sept. 21.

COOS BAY — The Coos Bay Police Department welcomed is newest officer, Tristan Smith, on Monday, Sept. 21. Coos Bay Police Chief Gary McCullough swore in the new officer. 

Smith comes to the Coos Bay Police Department with three years of experience working in law enforcement for the North Bend Police Department. Smith enjoys spending time with his family and the outdoors.

Smith was set to immediately begin his field training program in which he will be taught the Coos Bay Police Department’s policies and procedures, according to the department. This will enable Smith to be assigned to a patrol shift in the future as a solo officer.

