NORTH BEND — At 7 p.m. on Friday, July 24, the North Bend Public Library holds its adult storytelling series with Emmy Award-winning teller Jim May. This will be live on Zoom and streaming on YouTube. His performance will be available for later viewing on the library’s YouTube channel. To register to attend this event live, please go to https://tinyurl.com/y72wd6kg.
May’s stories have taken him across the United States and Europe. He has told at schools, corporations, professional groups and festivals across the land. Chicagoans know him from appearances on WGN and from the Studs Terkel radio show on WFMT-FM. He received a 1989 Chicago Emmy award for a production of his original story, “A Bell For Shorty.”
This series, called “Stories at Seven,” is in celebration of the summer reading program theme, “Imagine Your Story” and features professional tellers presenting stories for adults.
For more information about this event and other library programs, contact the North Bend Public Library at 541-756-0400, email ddouglas@coastlinelibrarynetwork.org or visit the website at http://northbendoregon.us/library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In