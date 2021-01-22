North Bend Public Library has been selected as one of 200 libraries to participate in Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries, an American Library Association (ALA) initiative that helps library workers better serve their small and rural communities.
More than 300 libraries applied for the grant, according to ALA. The competitive award comes with a $3,000 grant that will help the library partner with the North Bend High School for a student community reads program.
“We are proud to be chosen for the grant and happy to announce Ellen Hopkins, award winning author of adult and young adult novels, has agreed to host a virtual book discussion with the North Bend High School students!” said Assistant Library Director, Teresa Lucas.
As part of the grant, applicants were required to take an online course on leading community conversations, a skill vital to library work today.
Lucas will facilitate the online conversation with Hopkins and North Bend High School students, in a discussion on the effects of drug experimentation, use and abuse. Grant funds will be used for Hopkin’s speaker fees and to purchase books for students to read prior to the conversation.
Coos County has a serious drug problem. Many high school students are exposed to illegal drugs and some are living in homes where drugs are commonplace. North Bend High School Reads is an opportunity for students to read and discuss the subject of drug use and abuse without fear of judgement.
People interested in getting involved or taking part in the conversation should contact Teresa Lucas at the North Bend Public Library, or visit https://www.northbendoregon.us/library for more information. Since 2014, ALA’s Libraries Transforming Communities initiative has re-imagined the role libraries play in supporting communities. Libraries of all types have utilized free dialogue and deliberation training and resources to lead community and campus forums; take part in anti-violence activities; provide a space for residents to come together and discuss challenging topics; and have productive conversations with civic leaders, library trustees and staff.
Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries is an initiative of the American Library Association (ALA) in collaboration with the Association for Rural and Small Libraries (ARSL).
