COOS BAY — A visit to Shore Acres isn’t complete without checking out the All-American Rose Garden just south of the pond. After viewing the extensive rose beds at the entrance to the gardens, the rows of roses in the “back rose garden” invite people to literally “smell the roses” and examine them up close.
Not limited to the familiar long-stemmed beauties, roses are members of one of the largest and most diverse families of flowering plants: Rosaceae. All told, there are about 2,500 species of Rosaceae worldwide — enough for quite a varied bouquet.
In addition to the garden flowers, Western Oregon is home to several species of wild roses, all five-petaled and pink. The most common on the coast are probably the wood rose (Rosa gymnocarpa) and the Nootka rose (Rosa nutkana).
There are many other local shrubs in the Rose Family, however. Salmonberry (with dark pink flowers) and thimbleberry (with broader, white flowers) are familiar Oregon Coast members of Rosaceae, as are oceanspray, Douglas spirea, and ninebark.
All native and introduced blackberries and strawberries are roses.
"Roses" are not limited to shrubs and vines. This family includes well-known domestic trees, as well as their wild Western Oregon cousins, crab apple and wild cherry. Indian plum, mountain ash, and hawthorn are also Rose Family trees.
Rosaceae includes herbs, too — many that don't look like what most people think of as a "rose," such as the marsh-dwelling potentilla, with bright yellow, five-petaled flowers that resemble buttercups, and burnet, with burgundy flowers that look at first glance like dark, heavy grass heads.
Why are such diverse plants placed in the same family?
In plants, family designation is determined by the shape of the flowers: Plants are grouped into families according to the arrangement and numbers of the plant's reproductive parts.
The most complex flowers, including roses, house both male parts (that produce pollen) and female parts (that produce seeds).
At the center of the basic plant flower is the pistil, with its stigma-topped route to the ovary (female aspect). The pistil is surrounded by a number of stamens that support pollen-producing anthers (male aspect). These central organs are usually at least partially enclosed by petals with sepals on the very outside of the assemblage.
The petals and sepals are generally interpreted to be modified leaves that serve to both protect and advertise the reproductive parts.
Generally, members of Rosaceae have flowers with five petals and five sepals; the petals and sepals are attached on the top of the ovary (where the seeds develop) in some subfamilies and at the bottom of the ovary in others. The small triangular flaps on the bottom of an apple are the remains of the apple flower's sepals.
Following the arrangement of petals and sepals, many roses, such as apples, have five-parted fruits.
Roses have one to many pistils (look closely at the bottom of a fresh apple and you'll often see the dried up pistil — it looks like a tiny twig); roses have ten or more stamens (the yellow puff in the center of a fully opened garden rose). Some species in this family bear flowers singly, some bear flowers in clusters. (The different variety of our garden roses do one or the other.)
The wide-ranging Rose Family is divided into three or four complex subfamilies, distinguished from one another in part by the form of the fruit that develops from the flower.
Yes, our ornamental garden roses are in Rosaceae, as are most berries. In addition to eating candied rose petals and rose petal jelly, we love dining on other roses, too, as Rosaceae includes apples, cherries, plums, peaches, apricots, pears and almond.
Along with grasses, legumes, mustards, carrots, nightshades and others, roses are one of the top plant families that humans eat.
From garden to table, roses offer both dinner and a show!
(Marty Giles is owner/operator of Wavecrest Discoveries, long-running nature guiding service on the southern Oregon Coast.)
Questions and comments about local natural history are welcome. www.wavecrestdiscoveries.com
