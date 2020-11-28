That huge meal you ate the other day…?
You’d have a hard time digesting it by yourself.
Many people know that termites can’t actually digest wood: it’s the bacteria in the termite guts that do the work of breaking down cellulose. But termites are certainly not the only animals that host digestion helpers. Most complex animals have microbes that use their bodies as their regular habitat and contribute to the health of the host -- complex animals including us.
In fact, recent counts indicate that just over half the cells in your body aren’t human, but your bacteria companions. While there are lots of microbes naturally living on your skin and mucus membranes, the majority of these tenants are living in your gut; most of the gut inhabitants are bacteria.
It’s difficult to grow most of these microbes outside the body and microbiotic communities change widely among individuals and between groups, so it’s hard to know for sure how many kinds of microbes live inside us. However, most researchers estimate there are about 500 different species of bacteria that make our guts their home; some researchers say that number might be as high as 1,000. That weighs in at a little less than half a pound.
Another classic “recruitment and mortality” scenario, the particular mix of species inside each of us is determined by which microbes find their way inside and which survive in great numbers. Which microbes thrive is determined mostly by what we feed them: different diets support different microbial communities.
How are our “little friends” recruited? We start accumulating our personal communities at birth, seeding our bodies with bacteria from our mothers. More microbes are added from food and the environment until, at about age 3, we usually have a full set that’s similar to our parents’.
Our gut microbes thrive -- or not -- depending on what we send down to them (what we eat) and how we treat them. Antibiotics used to control too many harmful bacteria will also beat down populations of favorable bacteria.
While most of us probably grew up with “micro-organisms” being synonymous with “bad germs,” most of the species of microbes living inside us are actually helpful commensals.
Some gut microbes break down carbohydrates (“More rolls, anyone?”) and other foods. Some gut microbes are involved in the production of several nutrients, such as certain enzymes and Vitamins B and K, which affect things ranging from metabolism to mood -- including the hormonal balances that affect obesity.
Apparently there are relationships between our microbial community and our immune system, as an increase in allergies and auto-immune disease seems to go along with a decrease in gut microbes. Further, a robust population of the beneficial bacteria can help crowd out infestations of harmful bacteria.
Very recent results from medical research show that gut microbiota can also modulate how the immune and nervous systems interact -- apparently even playing a role in the development of Alzheimer’s and other diseases.
Our microbial community is so important that the National Institute of Health has called it “the forgotten organ.” This recently-understood importance of our microbial communities has spurred fresh research on their benefits and possible management.
Perhaps in the not-too-distant future, specialists will prescribe specific gut microbes to help or cure human diseases and conditions in “targeted microbial therapy.”
Hosting our own complex communities, each of us is not alone. And one could say we get by with help from our little friends.
Bon Appétit!
