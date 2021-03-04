“Minnesota temperatures got down to minus-26 last month — how could the climate be getting mer?”
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and many other organizations have been tracking temperatures world-wide since the late 1880s. According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) data, “the Earth has warmed about 1.44 degrees Fahrenheit in the last 40 years.” Further, records analyzed by NOAA indicate the last few decades have been the warmest in the last 1,000 years.
An important part of the picture is that the change in temperature isn’t uniform: the poles are warming much faster than the rest of the planet between them and year-to-year variation seems to be greater overall — the Arctic has warmed more than 3.5 degrees in the last 40 years.
“But it’s snowing and freezing in Texas…”
Getting snow or a freeze on a particular day is “weather;” “climate” is the long-term average or trends of temperature, wind, and precipitation that shapes the more fickle weather.
Further, the climate in a given area is not just about the average temperature and the annual rainfall, it’s also about the range of temperatures and rainfall and how they vary from year to year, as well as the timing of those seasonal patterns.
The surface of the planet warms and cools unevenly in great part because sunlight strikes the planet full-on near the equator but at an angle near the poles. The planet also warms and cools unevenly because it has continents of land set in bodies of water, with great patches of ice on either pole. The land warms the most because it absorbs the most sunlight, the water warms less because it reflects quite a bit of sunlight, and the ice warms the least because it reflects most of the sunlight that strikes it.
One of the reasons the poles are warming faster than the rest of the planet is because in many places as the ice melts the ground (or water) beneath is exposed — switching the reflective surface to a darker surface that absorbs the heat of the sunlight and gets even warmer. NASA reports that the area covered by Arctic ice has decreased by 13% each decade since 1981.
“Planet warming” includes warming the seas, of course — which affects the currents. And, as the world’s oceans warm, some of that warmed water makes its way to the poles, melting sea ice from below and hastening polar warming.
In addition to directly making a spot warmer or cooler, variation in planet heating is a key driver of the wind that moves air — and heat — around. The patterns of temperature and precipitation in each small spot on the planet are parts of larger systems, and planet-wide processes direct the patterns of climate around the globe.
As a timely example: a high-altitude stream of air jets around the Arctic Circle (the “polar vortex”), its path zigzagging north and south as it’s influenced by areas below it of land, open water, or ice. This winter, Arctic warming has weakened the vortex and moved the zigzag around, dropping Arctic temperatures far south.
These changing patterns may have counter-intuitive effects: more rain or snow in one place can be part of warmer climate overall. How? Warm air holds more moisture than cold air; clouds form, then rain/snow fall, when the warm, moist air cools. Which means warmer air, holding more water vapor, can produce more rain/snow when it moves someplace cooler/colder.
In the end, while the whole system is getting warmer, climate change is bringing more variability from year to year in most places, including bringing more extreme temperatures in some spots (hotter summers and colder winters in the same area), bringing more rain in some places at the same time it’s bringing drought to others, or bring precipitation at a different time of year than has come in the past.
The dynamics of climate is extremely complex, and our understanding of how it’s changing becomes clearer as we gather more information — which gives us better answers to our questions.
For links for more information, visit www.facebook.com/wavecrestdiscoveries . You can arrange an exploration of our fascinating natural history by contacting Marty at 541/267-4027, mgiles@wavecrestdiscoveries.com, or www.facebook.com/wavecrestdiscoveries . Questions and comments about local natural history are welcome. www.wavecrestdiscoveries.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In