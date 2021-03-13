Frank Morse took second place in this weekend’s Chess for Success 8th grade statewide tournament. Morse has been actively preparing for this event, entering nearly all chess tournaments available to the Coquille Chess Club players. He is hoping to do even better in the state tournament scheduled in April, working hard to be the Oregon Junior High representative for the National Barber Chess Tournament.
Next weekend is the Chess for Success High School Statewide Tournament with Joshua Grabinsky and Riley Jones signed up and ready to play.
The Oregon Chess Team League started its formal tournament on Thursdays and March 4, Coquille beat Wilson team B. This week, Coquille will compete against Junction City.
