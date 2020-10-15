The “Boo Area” Chamber of Commerce is planning the 2020 Masker-Aid and Scary Sweets Auction.
The event is scheduled for Oct. 29 in The Mill Casino’s Willow-Hwazel-Beargrass Rooms
“You’re already wearing a mask — why not have some fun and support your Chamber of Commerce,” the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce said in a release promoting the event.
Local bakeries will offer Halloween-themed monsterpiece desserts custom-designed for the event.
The schedule includes a Facebook preview of the desserts for auction from 1 to 4 p.m., an informal social hour including an auction preview and Facebook bidding from 4 to 5 p.m., the Scary Sweets silent auction from 5 to 6 p.m. and the Scary Sweets live auction from 6 to 7 p.m.
The event also includes a no-host bar, with nibbles and networking.
The special Business After Hours event helps replace other 2020 fundraisers canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“So bring your mask, bring your wallet, bring a friend and dig deep,”
People who can’t attend are encouraged to join the auction on Facebook from 4 to 5 p.m. on the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
Please note: For security reasons, The Mill cannot allow people to wear full-face masks.
