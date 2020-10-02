COOS BAY — At noon on Tuesday, Oct. 6, North Bend Public Library will host the October edition of its Brown Bag Health webinars, “Magic Beans.” Stephanie Polizzi of the Oregon State University Extension Service will show how beans are an inexpensive way to lower cholesterol and prevent diabetes.
The webinar will be a Zoom presentation. The link, https://oregonstate.zoom.us/j/229803250, will be available at the library’s website and Facebook page, and is expected to last one hour. Participants may ask questions and receive real-time answers.
For more information about this event and other library programs, contact the North Bend Public Library at 541-756-0400, email ddouglas@coastlinelibrarynetwork.org or visit the website at http://northbendoregon.us/library. The North Bend Public Library is located at 1800 Sherman Ave.
