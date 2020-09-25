NORTH BEND — The North Bend Public Library will start a new weekly online program at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, called “Library Aerobics.” The program will feature low-impact exercise videos available on YouTube and Hoopla. Many of the videos will be “vintage,” dating from the 1980s, and will offer a good laugh along with a gentle workout with other participants.
The webinar will be a Zoom presentation at https://tinyurl.com/y4f587lk. The link also will be available at the library’s website and Facebook page. The workout will last between 30 to 50 minutes. Interested participants should consult their own medical professionals if they have questions about their best health practices.'
For more information about this event and other library programs, please contact the North Bend Public Library at 541-756-0400, email ddouglas@coastlinelibrarynetwork.org or visit the website at http://northbendoregon.us/library.
