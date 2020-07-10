COOS BAY — July 1 marked the 35-year anniversary of Pam Granstrom with the Coos Bay Public Library.
Granstrom was originally hired as a Library Assistant and then promoted to Librarian in 1991, the City of Coos Bay announced in its weekly Friday update. She works diligently to make sure all the materials in the library are cataloged and processed quickly for patrons, while also being available at the public service desk.
Recently, she has taken on a large database cleanup project to make library records more accurate and user friendly.
"Granstrom has nonstop enthusiasm for her job and is always looking for new ways to serve the public and make their library experience better," stated the update. "We all send her a big Thank You for her years of dedicated service."
