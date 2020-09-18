COOS BAY — Annie Pollard, co-owner and head brewer of 7 Devils Brewing Co., approached the City of Coos Bay with the idea of placing a lending library cabinet in Mingus Park.
A lending library cabinet is a small structure in which books are placed to share with community members. The book inventory is continually updated by community members.
Pollard said she and other volunteers would maintain the lending library cabinet and continue to stock it with book selections.
The likely locations include the main entrance to Mingus Park or near one of the playgrounds by the pond. The Coos Bay Parks Commission supports the project and on Sept. 1, the City Council authorized the installation and the city will provide labor to assist with the installation of the cabinet.
"Thank you to Annie Pollard and her fellow volunteers for sharing with the community," said a city spokesperson.
