The Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife will hold a two-day duck hunting workshop in Coquille on Nov. 13-14.
The course is designed for people interested in duck hunting who don’t know where to start.
The course runs from 3 to 6 p.m. on Nov. 13 and 5:30 a.m. to noon on Nov. 14.
It includes a little bit of classroom training combined with hands-on skill building activities and an actual hunt.
Participants will learn by doing and walk away from the workshop with the skills and knowledge to successfully enter the field and hunt on their own.
Lessons include selecting the right gear, how to set decoys, how to use duck calls, how to identify ducks, how to safely handle and fire a shotgun in actual hunting situations, how to dress and process harvested birds, how to understand duck behavior and biology and much more.
The fee is $70 and the registration deadline is Nov. 7.
Because participants will be using shotguns during the workshop, they are required to be there for both days. The required shotgun skills training is built into the first day’s agenda.
Prior to attending the workshop, each participant must purchase their hunting license, migratory bird HIP validation, resident waterfowl validation and Federal Waterfowl Stamp.
For more information, call 503-947-6018 or email Kenneth.a.hammilton@state.or.us.
