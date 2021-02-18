The League of Women Voters of Coos County has invited Coos County Clerk Debbie Heller to share her experiences into the voting process that occurred in last November’s general election.
The meeting will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27, by Zoom.
Heller has been asked to address election security and safeguards, procedures for handling and counting ballots, rules on observers, the impact of the pandemic on conducting an election, and many other interesting and important topics.
The public is invited to join LWV members for the local election review. To request the Zoom link to the meeting, contact the league by email at lwvcoos@gmail.com.
For information about the league, visit https://my.lwv.org/oregon/coos-county.
