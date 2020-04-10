Girls at Kingsview Christian School celebrated Women's History Month in March by holding a special celebration. Front row from left: Peyton Matttecheck as Helen Keller, Samantha Lanway as Sacagawea, Annalisa Benney-Bettentcourt as Queen Elizabeth II, Aubrey Johnson as Beatrix Potter (in white hat), Maci Magil as Miriam from the Bible, Kara Lea as Rosa Parks (in black hat), and Megan Williams as Queen Liliuakalani; second row from left: Lacy Magill as Sandra Day O'Connor, Melania Walding as Amelia Earhart, Mrs. Pinkston as Eleanor Roosevelt, Remmee Duncan as Susan B. Anthony, Keianna Lea as Mia Hamm and Abigail Johnson as Elizabeth Blackwell.