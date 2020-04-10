NORTH BEND — In celebration of March Women's History Month and the 100th anniversary of of the 19th Amendment right to vote for women in the United States, Kingsview Christian School help a chapel program to honor Susan B. Anthony and 12 other women in history on Wednesday, March 11.
The students, from first to sixth grade, chose a woman in history, wrote three clues and put together a costume with props, according to Jaci Pinkston, Women in History coordinator at Kingsview Christian.
Peyton Matttecheck was Helen Keller, Samantha Lanway was Sacagawea, Annalisa Benney-Bettentcourt was Queen Elizabeth II Maci Magil was Miriam from the Bible, Megan Williams was Queen Liliuakalani, Aubrey Johnson was Beatrix Potter, Kara Lea was Rosa Parks, Lacy Magill was Sandra Day O'Connor, Melania Walding was Amelia Earhart, Mrs. Pinkston was Eleanor Roosevelt, Remmee Duncan was Susan B. Anthony, Keianna Lea was Mia Hamm and Abigail Johnson was Elizabeth Blackwell.
A letter was read by Mrs. Pinkston to the school from Sandra Day O'Connor, first woman on the U.S. Supreme Court, which encouraged girls to reach for their goals.
Kingsview Christian School celebrated the event with balloons, cupcakes and roses, with special anniversary certificates for the girls in the program. The public was invited to the event..
"History can be fun and creative," Pinkston said.
Pictures of the event are on the bulletin board in the school's hallway.
