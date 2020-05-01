Jason and Jennifer Hurtado Daniels of Philomath announce the engagement of their daughter, Eleanor Julia, to Jacob Dylan McAvoy, son of Daniel and Patricia McAvoy of Coos Bay.
Eleanor is the granddaughter of the Paul (late) and Leslyn Danielson of North Bend. Eleanor is a 2015 graduate of Philomath High School, graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science from Oregon State University in 2018, and graduated cum laude from Oregon Health & Science University with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 2019.
Jacob is a 2013 valedictorian graduate of Marshfield High School, graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science from Oregon Institute of Technology in 2017, and graduated with an Academic Excellence Award from Pacific University with a Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies in 2019. The couple plans to wed later this year.
