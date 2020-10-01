Holy Name Catholic Church will hold its 70th annual spaghetti feed on Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Coquille Community Building.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be take-out only, with the meal including spaghetti and meat or vegetarian sauce, garlic bread, salad and dessert.
Food can be picked up from noon to 4 p.m. in the small auditorium at the community building.
Tickets are $8 for individuals or $20 for families.
