Holy Name Catholic Church will hold its 70th annual spaghetti feed on Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Coquille Community Building.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be take-out only, with the meal including spaghetti and meat or vegetarian sauce, garlic bread, salad and dessert.

Food can be picked up from noon to 4 p.m. in the small auditorium at the community building.

Tickets are $8 for individuals or $20 for families.

